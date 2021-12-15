Ben: 'We've got to make a run'

Needing a run: Ben Roethlisberger smiled as he stepped to the mic on Wednesday to talk with the media and when asked how he felt after a few days off, he said 'okay.'

A few days earlier, though, okay might not have been the answer. Roethlisberger was sacked five times against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and was hit several more times.

"It's been a while since I have felt like that on the days after a game, but it's football," said Roethlisberger, not dwelling on it.

And not dwelling on things, or looking ahead, is exactly what Roethlisberger knows this team has to do. He was asked about his future, about thinking how his career could possibly end when it comes to that.

That wasn't something even on his mind. With four games remaining on the schedule, and the AFC North far from decided, there is no time like the present for the Steelers to make their move.

"I'm living right here, right now and we've got to make a run," said Roethlisberger. "We've got to play good football. We've got play great football and that starts with me. I can't get caught looking at the end because I need to focus on right here and this week."

In addition to Roethlisberger, a key factor on offense will be the running game and what Najee Harris can do the last four games. Roethlisberger said he talked with him late in the Vikings game and was proud of the way he finished, showing the heart that is needed when everything is on the line.

"I think you have to look at guys sometimes and look in their eyes and see what they have," said Roethlisberger. "And the crazy thing about this game, this sport, is you can look at guys and you could feel the guys have all the heart in the world and they have all the passion, they want it and they're going to give you everything they have. And sometimes the other teams just better or the other team makes a play, and you don't. It doesn't mean just because you're losing a football game, or the season maybe isn't going the way you want it to, doesn't mean guys don't have heart and don't love it and aren't passionate for it. It doesn't mean that. I just want to see that guys are never gonna quit.