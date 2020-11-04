Ben: 'We have to play our best'

"Being around as long as I have you get in these situations," said Roethlisberger. "It's been an unprecedented year. We had all of those home games in a row, which you don't have. Now to go on the road, the way this season and year has been for everybody. My college coach used to say, have a plan, work the plan and plan for the unexpected. That has what we have been doing. We take whatever is thrown at us. Like today everything getting pushed back an hour.

"Everyone has to do what we can. We can't sit back and say, 'woe is us.' People in real life are dealing with changing things too. We have to keep rolling with it and understand when we get on the field on Sunday, it doesn't matter where we are. We have to play our best."

Admittedly last week's game against the Ravens, a 28-24, was a physically draining one for the team. But rebounding strong is huge, especially going against a dangerous Dallas Cowboys team who at 2-6 are looking for the upset.

"The last two weeks have been draining games," said Roethlisberger. "The Tennessee game because it felt like we were on the field for 100 plus plays. Then last week just because it's Baltimore. Coach (Mike Tomlin) is doing some things this week just to get guys back, the way practice is scheduled and things like that.