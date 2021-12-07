Ben: 'We can't let up'

With just fives games left to play in the season, and the AFC North and the AFC overall so tightly contested, every game for the Steelers now is almost like a playoff game.

"We keep saying when I talk to you all every week, it's a must win," said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. "When you get to the playoffs, it's a must win. Because of the hole or whatever you want to say that we've kind of dug ourselves into, even though we're not really in the hole because of the way the AFC is, we're still behind some teams and have to do some work."

The Steelers are currently third in the AFC North at 6-5-1, but there isn't much that separates them from the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the North at 8-4, the Cincinnati Bengals who are second at 7-5, or the Cleveland Browns who are in last place at 6-6.

"We can't let up," said Roethlisberger. "Every game is a must win. Every game is a playoff type caliber game. That's the approach we have to take moving forward the rest of the way."

The Steelers don't have much time to prepare this week, playing on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The key will be familiarity, not trying to put a lot of new stuff in but trusting what has worked for them.

"We'll have to rely more on stuff we know," said Roethlisberger. "If you look at what we've installed, it's not like we don't have a bunch of new stuff. Stuff added last week, two weeks ago, things that we've done so guys can try and play faster."