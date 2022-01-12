Ben: 'Let's just go play and have fun'

And those other plans have Roethlisberger and his teammates practicing today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing to take on the Chiefs, a team that defeated them in Week 16, 36-10, in a game where both teams were missing key components of the offense, with tight end Pat Freiermuth inactive with a concussion and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce inactive after not being able to be cleared to play with COVID.

Roethlisberger knows what the challenge is going to be like, but he is definitely looking for a better outcome this week.

"I hope so. I hope we don't go in and get blown out by 20 or 30 points," said Roethlisberger. "I don't think Pat played in the first one and we'll see what happens. They had guys not playing on their team either. I'm sure both teams will be close to full strength as you can get at this time of year. We'll just go and hopefully we keep it close."

To do that, it will almost need to be mistake-free football the team plays, and with a team that doesn't have a lot of playoff experience, Roethlisberger is reiterating that to them this week.

"It's like I tried to tell some young guys, every mistake is magnified," said Roethlisberger. "Even the third down drop can be magnified because the other team you're playing is a really good football team too, so they capitalize on your mistake.

"I've been in a lot of these games where the team that makes the fewest mistakes is going to win. You just try and tell those guys that listen, we got to go out there and you got to play free and have fun, play football but understand that it does get a little bit faster and that the intensity does pick up."

They also need to understand how special it is. Roethlisberger does. Sure, he has been to the postseason in 12 of his 18 seasons, but he gets it. He knows it's not a given. And he knows, like the way he wanted the team to win it all in 2005 for Jerome Bettis who was about to retire, that his teammates have a similar feeling towards him this year.