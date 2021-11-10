Ben: 'It's usually the tempo'

"It's one of those things where it's usually the tempo," said Roethlisberger. "If you can pick the pace up and call the plays, no huddle, things like that. The defense sometimes gets more basic, they kind of stick to something. I just felt going into that last drive they had had some success with their 22-man defense, so I assumed that's what we'd be seeing. I kind of called a couple plays where there would be some 22-man beaters and it worked, and we got down the field and we were able to get ourselves in position."

Roethlisberger said it was good for this unit to go through something like that, to come together and prove they can pull it off, since it's something they struggled with in practice.

"I thought it was great because that group has struggled in practice during the two-minute drill recently," said Roethlisberger. "The defense has had our number the last couple of times we've done it. To do it in a game when it really matters is special and I think guys feel that. Would have been nice to get the first down and milk the clock and kick the field goal to win it, but we'll take it any way we can get it."

Roethlisberger is hoping no last-minute heroics are needed this week against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, but he knows you have to be prepared for anything and everything. The Lions are 0-8, but he knows they want the same thing the Steelers do on Sunday…a win.