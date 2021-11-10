Ben: 'It's usually the tempo'

Ben Roethlisberger has done it time and time again.
The quarterback just has a knack for being able to orchestrate a fourth quarter comeback, pulling victory out of the hands of defeat almost with a magic wand.
He did it for the 50th time in his career, a Steelers record and ranked third all-time in the NFL, when he led the Steelers on a game-winning drive against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
"It makes you realize you stunk the first three quarters," joked Roethlisberger of doing it so many times. "I said at the end of that game, when they scored, they scored quick, which is awesome. I looked up and 1:48 (on the clock) and it made me think that I always joke with Coach (Mike) Tomlin because whenever we do our two-minute drills in practice, he'll give me a yardage, time and a timeout or maybe two if I'm lucky. I always joke with him, I'm like do I need a field goal or a touchdown, because obviously a field goal is a lot different. He's like, 'You need a touchdown 7,' so only needing a field goal made a little bit easier."
Roethlisberger was asked if there was an art to finishing games like that, saying it's all about the tempo of the game.
"It's one of those things where it's usually the tempo," said Roethlisberger. "If you can pick the pace up and call the plays, no huddle, things like that. The defense sometimes gets more basic, they kind of stick to something. I just felt going into that last drive they had had some success with their 22-man defense, so I assumed that's what we'd be seeing. I kind of called a couple plays where there would be some 22-man beaters and it worked, and we got down the field and we were able to get ourselves in position."
Roethlisberger said it was good for this unit to go through something like that, to come together and prove they can pull it off, since it's something they struggled with in practice.
"I thought it was great because that group has struggled in practice during the two-minute drill recently," said Roethlisberger. "The defense has had our number the last couple of times we've done it. To do it in a game when it really matters is special and I think guys feel that. Would have been nice to get the first down and milk the clock and kick the field goal to win it, but we'll take it any way we can get it."
Roethlisberger is hoping no last-minute heroics are needed this week against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, but he knows you have to be prepared for anything and everything. The Lions are 0-8, but he knows they want the same thing the Steelers do on Sunday…a win.
"We're not exactly the best team in football right now," said Roethlisberger. "We've got a winning record, but if you ask most of the guys in this building, I think they would tell you we've got a long way to go. We can't worry. I know Coach will pull all his nameless grey faces, all these different things, but honestly they're an NFL team that's going to come in here and want to beat us and we want to beat them. I don't want to look at the records or worry about who they are. They're trying to get a win and so are we."