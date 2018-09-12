Ben: 'It just got hit'

The latest trend in football is the offense running the 'RPO,' which translates into "run-pass option." It's basically when the quarterback makes a decision to run or throw on a play that is designed with options available for both.

It's an option Roethlisberger likes to have at his disposal, and one he said they need to work on more as they get accustomed to using it.

"That seems to be the hot topic in football now, whether it's the NFL or college," said Roethlisberger. "Sometimes it's just prudent to try things. You can ask receivers to block guys that come down, or you can ask them to run a route and if it's open you throw it. It's a little new for me. We have done some of it in the past. It's something I have to get used. I missed an early one to AB (Antonio Brown), just understanding how fast guys can get there. He got there a lot quicker than JuJu (Smith-Schuster) did later. It's still going to take time for me to get used to it and perfect it. I am going to work at it because it can be good as we saw.

"It gives you options. It's one of those things where you can hand the ball off with eight or nine in the box and beat your head against the wall sometimes. Or you can find a way to fake it and throw it to a guy that's open. When it works it's really good, when it doesn't you have to figure something out."

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More from Roethlisberger:

On the Chiefs defense, which has a lot of new faces since the Steelers last played them:

"A lot of new faces. I spent a lot of time thinking about the Chiefs and the defense. We faced them a lot the last few years. There are a lot of new faces, especially corners, secondary, d-line, there are still some familiar outside linebackers getting the pass rush. It's definitely a different looking defense."

On if it's tough for a rookie like James Washington to learn the offense fast:

"If you think about it they need to learn the offense, the hand signals, the no huddle stuff. There is a lot to learn. You ask guys to do a lot of things. We asked JuJu to do a lot because we moved him around and asked him to play multiple positions. It's hard enough to learn one position. But James is getting it. He is learning. When I test him out there on the field he gets it. He understands it. Now it's just translating it to on the field stuff."