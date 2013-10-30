Ben, AB, LT take the blame

Before beginning their on-field preparations for the Patriots, the Steelers came to grips with what had happened against the Raiders.

In the aftermath of their 21-18 loss last Sunday afternoon in Oakland, the Steelers followed what Coach Mike Tomlin characterized as "normal Monday procedure in terms of reviewing the game."

That review included, as always, collective video study and individual soul searching:

SAVE IT NEXT TIME

Ben Roethlisberger and Tomlin went over the quarterback's decision to burn a timeout rather than take a delay-of-game penalty with the game clock stopped prior to second-and-3 from the Oakland 12-yard line with 1:43 remaining and the Steelers trailing by two scores.

Roethlisberger said after the game he perceived the 5 yards as valuable at that juncture as the timeout. Taking a timeout there ensured that the Steelers would have to recover an on-side kick in the event they were able to make it a one-score game to have any reasonable shot at subsequently tying the game.

"I'll take the blame for that incident. It won't happen again," Roethlisberger said today. "(Tomlin) preferred me in that situation to save the three timeouts and take the penalty yards. He also saw where I was coming from in my thinking. But that's my fault for not getting it better at the time."

Roethlisberger defended his decision to engage referee John Parry, head linesman Derick Bowers and side judge Joe Larrew in a conversation about whether the Raiders should have been flagged for a horse-collar tackle on running back Le'Veon Bell on the previous play.

"When you horse-collar your starting tailback that's how injuries happen and that's supposed to be a point of emphasis," Roethlisberger said. "I know people are wanting me to get back in the huddle. The play doesn't come to me once I get in the huddle; the play comes to me at any time. It's not like I was blowing the coach off, the play, to argue. I was over there trying to protect my players.

"I feel as a quarterback and as a captain on this team you have to do that. You have to protect your players. You've seen me argue when I feel like it's a possibility of injury and it hasn't affected us before. I feel that's a non-issue."