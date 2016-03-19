Bell: 'I can't wait to play'

"I am fortunate to be in the position I am in," said Bell. "I have a grace period to get my knee right. They know how bad I want to go out there and go get it. When it's time to play football, I want to be 100 percent and be able to go out there.

"There are going to be times when I am upset that I can't do everything, but I will know it's for the better of my career. Coach (Mike) Tomlin already told me he will take care of me. He knows I want to get in the best shape possible, so he is going to allow me to do some running, not just tackle or get hit."

The competitor in him, though, just can't wait for his first game back.

"It's been a long time since I ran out of the tunnel, got ready for a game, listened to my pregame music," said Bell. "I can only imagine how I am going to feel. I know some people will look forward to seeing me back playing. I look forward to getting back. I can't wait to play. That is going to get me even more amped up.

"Coach Tomlin always tells me to be a great player you have to go through some type of adversity. If I can use this to be better than I was before the knee injury, that is what I want to do."

More from Bell:

How far do you feel like you have come along?

"I have come a long way. I remember the times I couldn't do anything but play Call to Duty and Madden. I couldn't do anything. My mom would have to get me ice, bring me everything. I literally couldn't move. I remember it like it was yesterday. Before you hurt your knee there are little things you don't think about or you take for granted. When I was hurt it was hard for me to get in the car, get up and down the steps, even using the bathroom. Things you don't think about, you are grateful for. I know I came a long way. I still have a long way to go but I have been working hard. God is blessing me to get back to where I was. Slowly but surely, I am coming."

What steps did you take before March 1, to get to the point where you could run?

"The thing for me was getting my quad muscle back. I was doing exercises to get my right quad muscle as strong as it was before, get it as strong as my left quad muscle and take it from there. That is going to be the biggest thing, getting my quad back."

How did you go about that, without being full strength?

"You do straight leg lifts, leg presses. All types of things. When I wasn't able to do the weights, I couldn't do leg presses and things like that. I would put the weight on my ankle. I would have it burns my hip flexor and quads. I had to do it manually until March 1. That's when I got cleared to do a lot more. Lifting and things like that, not squatting with 400 pounds on my back, but I can lift."

When playing football, something you love, is taken away from you does it make you appreciate it more?

"I got on the field after missing the end of 2014 and it was great and I was loving it. Then the injury happened and I went back to the same feeling of wanting to be out there playing. It's going to come. I feel like I am going to be a better player at the end of this and that's what I want." What was it like to be a spectator, to watch your teammates practice and play?

"There were pros and cons to both. I had to watch my team go to work and I couldn't be out there with them. I couldn't practice with them. I just had to watch. When I was hurt I couldn't even go out and watch because I couldn't be on my feet that long. I would watch them on film, see how they looked. It was hard not being able to go out there to war with them and not interacting with them every day. You miss things like that. The good thing I got from it, I know when I don't play my team can go out there and win. The offense was doing what they were doing, I can plug back in, get my feet under me, and get ready quietly and quickly."

Was it good to see the other running backs step up? Did that help you?

"Seeing what DeAngelo (Williams) did didn't surprise me. He has been in the league a long time. He was productive his whole career. Us bringing him here was not just to spell me, but to make sure there wasn't a change of pace in the offense. When I came out, DeAngelo came in and the offense still clicked. When I missed the time, the offense still clicked. That wasn't surprising to me. DeAngelo is that good of a player. I expected that from him."