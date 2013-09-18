Bell anxious to contribute

Running back Le'Veon Bell practiced for the first time during the regular season on Wednesday as he slowly works his way back from a foot injury suffered during the preseason.

"I did a lot of individual work, a little bit of cutting, catching the ball again…just moving," said Bell. "The little things I haven't been able to do the last few weeks. It felt good to be out there."

Bell said the true test of how he is coming along will be how his foot feels on Thursday morning.

"If I wake up and feel great I am going to go out there and do more," said Bell. "It's a day-by-day thing. You never know with this type of injury how you are going to feel, so I am going to just take it day-by-day."

The running game could use a boost with just 75 yards gained on the ground in two games, and Bell is anxious to get back to try and do his part to contribute.

"I want to do whatever I can to help the team," said Bell. "I want to go out and make plays, help the offense move the ball and keep the defense off the field. I just want to get some wins.

"It's tough being 0-2, especially just watching and knowing I could contribute if I was healthy. I have to take it day-by-day. I can't rush it. Once I get in there I am going to give everybody all I've got and go from there."

Receiver Antonio Brown said that he talked to offensive coordinator Todd Haley on the sideline during Monday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals about his involvement in the passing game.

"I didn't think it was a big issue," said Brown. "I asked him what he was seeing. Tried to go over the thoughts and what he's thinking. Just see if we could get some things going for our team.

"We've just got to find a way to win. I guess that's what happens when you lose."

Brown said the main reason he talked to Haley is his desire to do whatever he can to help the team win.

"Being a hungry playmaker on the team, I did what any good player around should do," said Brown. "I talked to the person who controls the scheme of the game to see what he could do to get you involved and see what you could do to get things going."

The Steelers defense is used to making their mark, but through two games linebacker LaMarr Woodley has the only sack and the team hasn't come up with any turnovers.

Safety Ryan Clark said it's not a matter of missed opportunities it's just that there haven't been a lot of opportunities yet.

"Nobody has dropped an interception, and there haven't been a lot of missed tackles for sacks," said Clark. "I think when you look at both weeks, the quarterbacks have scrambled when the pressure was there. They've thrown the ball away when they needed to. They haven't made many tough or difficult passes.