Asked and Answered: May 31

LAUREN MCGEARY FROM ATLANTA, GA:

With changes to the roster, and sometimes to the coaching staff, how do teams prepare for an opponent at the beginning of the season as opposed to later in the season? Are the first few games a gamble with the type of lineup they will use?

ANSWER: Each team plays a minimum of four preseason games, and so there is that video to study to determine the offensive and defensive schemes and the utilization of personnel. If a team is going to be making drastic changes, it's going to have to work on it during the preseason. And just generally, there is so much familiarity now – among the players, who move from roster to roster during free agency, and among the assistant coaches, who can have close to a half-dozen stops around the league on their resumes. There is a lot of video out there.

ROBBIE BLACKBURN FROM MINGO JUNCTION, OH:

My cousins and I are going to be going to camp this summer, and we wanted to know how we could get field passes for practice. I have scoured the website and haven't seen anything except for access for charities.

ANSWER: Fans wanting to watch the Steelers practice at Saint Vincent College are able to park on campus for free, and then either watch from the stands at Chuck Noll Field or stake out a spot on the hillside. That's free, too. But field passes at training camp are not available to the general public.

ED SCHEIRER FROM HOOVER, AL:

I recently heard that the Steelers hold a record that will never be broken, i.e., the 1976 team that was made of up of players who all were drafted by the Steelers or signed by them as undrafted free agents. None of them had ever played on any other team. Is that true?

ANSWER: It's true, but you have the wrong year. It was the 1979 Steelers, and they became the first NFL team to win a championship with an entirely homegrown roster, as you described.

GREG BECK FROM BOCA RATON , FL:

I have always been curious about how the players get paid.

ANSWER: For NFL players, base salary is paid in equal installments during the applicable regular season, which is considered to last 17 weeks – 16 games and a bye. If a player is due to earn $510,000 as his base salary in 2016, he would be paid with 17 checks in the amount of $30,000, once a week from the start of the regular season.

JACK MATTHEWS FROM LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM:

Who would you prefer to be the Steelers' kicker next year, and why?

ANSWER: The one who isn't going to miss multiple field goals in an overtime loss to the Ravens at Heinz Field.

MICHAEL QUINONES FROM SUFFOLK, VA

Do you think that Donald Washington gives the Steelers a good bridge cornerback to Artie Burns until the coaches feel he's ready to start?

ANSWER: Whoa, whoa, whoa. Donald Washington was added to the roster after a tryout during rookie minicamp. That puts him barely on the roster, very likely on the bottom rung of the depth chart ladder. You're talking about Washington as a starter? That's not fair to put that level of expectation on Washington, and you must have no respect for Will Gay and Stephon Tuitt.

JAMES PRITCHETT FROM MASSILLON, OH:

I heard a rumor that Johnny Manziel was being looked at and had a possibility to try-out for Steelers. Is this true?