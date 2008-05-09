ASK THE STEELERS – LAWRENCE TIMMONS – PART 1
Steelers.com brings you the Ask the Steelers feature. Fans submitted the questions that were asked. Please understand that we receive an incredible number of questions for each player, with many of the questions being similar, and not all of the questions can be answered. We selected as many as possible, and took your questions to the current subject to get your answers.
From Wanda Carter in Roanoke, Virginia: What are the strengths that you feel you bring to the Steelers?
Lawrence Timmons: I can be interchangeable. They can use me in many ways. That is why I want to know the defense so I can be used anywhere. That can be an advantage for me.
From Erin Jamison in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: What was the toughest adjustment to life in the NFL?
Lawrence Timmons: It's the schedule. You only have one day off. You work six days a week. It's a longer day than you are used to. It goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's different than the schedule you had when you were in school. It's a big difference. Then there is all of the film that watch. It can be overwhelming at times. You have to get used to it. I have now.
From Sarah Burke in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Have you had a chance to look at the Steelers schedule and does it surprise you how tough it is being that it's ranked near the top of strength of schedule in the NFL?
Lawrence Timmons: I haven't taken a real good look at it, but I know we play a lot of the playoff teams from last year. The NFL is always tough period. You have to play hard every Sunday. That shouldn't really matter.
From Tracy Schreiber in Carnegie, Pennsylvania: What do you like to do in your spare time? **
Lawrence Timmons:**
The biggest goal I want is to make a major impact on the
Steelers. That is what I want to do. I want to do a 360 from last year and make a major
impact.
From Matt Terella, Florida State and Steelers fan: How does Mickey Andrews compare to Dick LeBeau as defensive coordinators? Do you feel they match each other in terms of intensity and defensive schemes?
Lawrence Timmons: Mickey is all energy. They have a little different style, but they
have a passion for defense. They have that in common. They are both aggressive
coaches who blitz a lot. They are similar in that way.
FromChuck Garric in Burbank, California: How does your work outs and off-season change for you, now that you have the first year under your belt?
I did the same as I did last year, but I took it a little easier this year. I went hard last year and my body kind of went out on me. I did the cold tub more this year. That helped a whole lot.