ASK THE STEELERS – LAWRENCE TIMMONS – PART 1

From Wanda Carter in Roanoke, Virginia: What are the strengths that you feel you bring to the Steelers?

Lawrence Timmons: I can be interchangeable. They can use me in many ways. That is why I want to know the defense so I can be used anywhere. That can be an advantage for me.

From Erin Jamison in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: What was the toughest adjustment to life in the NFL?

Lawrence Timmons: It's the schedule. You only have one day off. You work six days a week. It's a longer day than you are used to. It goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's different than the schedule you had when you were in school. It's a big difference. Then there is all of the film that watch. It can be overwhelming at times. You have to get used to it. I have now.

From Sarah Burke in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Have you had a chance to look at the Steelers schedule and does it surprise you how tough it is being that it's ranked near the top of strength of schedule in the NFL?

Lawrence Timmons: I haven't taken a real good look at it, but I know we play a lot of the playoff teams from last year. The NFL is always tough period. You have to play hard every Sunday. That shouldn't really matter.

From Tracy Schreiber in Carnegie, Pennsylvania: What do you like to do in your spare time? **