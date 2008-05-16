ASK THE STEELERS – DENNIS DIXON – PART 1

From Lou Ellis in Newark, New Jersey: What was it like waiting to be drafted?

Dennis Dixon: It was okay. I had family members out here to keep me occupied. I went to the Oregon spring game. I wasn't around the television too much for the most part.

From Dan Abrahams in Elyria, Ohio: What was your reaction when you got the call from the Steelers telling you they drafted you?

Dennis Dixon: When I saw a number I didn't recognize and I was hoping it was the team. Coach (Mike) Tomlin called and said do I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I said yes I do more than ever. It was the greatest feeling in the world.

From Jamie Miller in Morgantown, West Virginia: Did you have any idea that they were interested in you beforehand?

Dennis Dixon: Kind of, but going into the draft everyone was pretty much equal. No one is that upfront. It's basically if you fit that particular scheme and I am happy that I can do that.

From SSG Michael Molinaro stationed in Camp Liberty (Baghdad), Iraq: What was your favorite moment during your college career?

Dennis Dixon: Playing with my teammates and growing with them. Playing with the same guys for four years and just coming together our final year was magical.

From Tom Kelly in Cranberry, Pennsylvania: Who in your opinion was the toughest opponent you faced?

Dennis Dixon: I would have to say USC. They are fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball. Their defense, the entire starting lineup, is pro caliber.