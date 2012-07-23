Ask The Steelers: Chris Rainey

William Maximilien, Miami, Florida: How do you feel you will fit in on a team like the Steelers who are infamous for tough hard hitting football, especially when it comes to the running back position? Rainey: My style will fit with it. It's basically the same as it was in the SEC, so it should be nothing all that different.Joshua Sisler, Rock Hill, South Carolina: How much will playing in a conference like the SEC help you as you adjust to the NFL?Rainey: The way I feel it was the NFL in our conference. They trained us in everything, media, football smarts, school and life. It was the same thing as here.Kenneth Lewis, Lafayette, Louisiana: What do you believe is your greatest strength as a running back?Rainey: Definitely vision and speed. C.J. McMunn: How fast are your times on the track? How do you think you can translate that to the NFL?Rainey: My track times aren't that good, but the endurance helps a lot so I can be ready for the no-huddle and stuff like that. Joy Burke, Erie, Pennsylvania; What is your first impression of Pittsburgh? Rainey: As far as the team, it's a great team, good program, great coaches and all of the Super Bowls. As far as the city, it's a beautiful city. There are great fans. Everybody represents the Steelers every day. Keith Patiag, Los Angeles, California: What is the first thing you will buy with your first paycheck?Rainey: I am not going to buy anything. I am just saving all of my money.Jeffrey Gregg, Iowa: Who was your favorite football player growing up?Rainey: Emmitt Smith, Reggie Bush, Barry Sanders, Bo Jackson, Jim Brown and Walter Payton.

Dawn Edwards, San Diego, California: What is the best advice you ever received?

Rainey: Stay humble and it will come to you.