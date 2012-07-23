Ask The Steelers: Chris Rainey

Steelers.com brings you the Ask the Steelers feature. Fans submitted the questions that were asked. Please understand that we receive an incredible number of questions for each player, with many of the questions being similar, and not all of the questions can be answered. We selected as many as possible, and took your questions to the current subject to get your answers.
Rookie running back Chris RaineyBrad Williams, Greenville, North Carolina: Rainey: How do you feel that your experience with the spread offense and your track background will affect your playing style as you develop with the Steelers? Rainey:It will affect every aspect of my game, every play and every phase of the game. It's definitely going to help.
William Maximilien, Miami, Florida: How do you feel you will fit in on a team like the Steelers who are infamous for tough hard hitting football, especially when it comes to the running back position? Rainey: My style will fit with it. It's basically the same as it was in the SEC, so it should be nothing all that different.Joshua Sisler, Rock Hill, South Carolina: How much will playing in a conference like the SEC help you as you adjust to the NFL?Rainey: The way I feel it was the NFL in our conference. They trained us in everything, media, football smarts, school and life. It was the same thing as here.Kenneth Lewis, Lafayette, Louisiana: What do you believe is your greatest strength as a running back?Rainey: Definitely vision and speed. C.J. McMunn: How fast are your times on the track? How do you think you can translate that to the NFL?Rainey: My track times aren't that good, but the endurance helps a lot so I can be ready for the no-huddle and stuff like that. Joy Burke, Erie, Pennsylvania; What is your first impression of Pittsburgh? Rainey: As far as the team, it's a great team, good program, great coaches and all of the Super Bowls. As far as the city, it's a beautiful city. There are great fans. Everybody represents the Steelers every day. Keith Patiag, Los Angeles, California: What is the first thing you will buy with your first paycheck?Rainey: I am not going to buy anything. I am just saving all of my money.Jeffrey Gregg, Iowa: Who was your favorite football player growing up?Rainey: Emmitt Smith, Reggie Bush, Barry Sanders, Bo Jackson, Jim Brown and Walter Payton.
Dawn Edwards, San Diego, California: What is the best advice you ever received?
Rainey: Stay humble and it will come to you.
Henry Ellis, Rock Hill, South Carolina: What has Maurkice Pouncey told you to expect with the Steelers? Rainey: Be who you are and play like you have been playing your whole life.