Around the NFC: Arians, Gruden and Koetter

Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins on the importance of perspective in the evaluation process:** "You have to look at the system they're in first of all. You can't critique them negatively because of the system they're in. It's not their fault they're not in an NFL system.

"We want to watch them in the pocket, mostly, want to test their arm strength, how they move the football team, how they handle key situations and third downs, red zone, pressure in the pocket, what do they do? Decisions with the football, all that stuff in quarterback play is relevant when it comes to scouting young quarterbacks. But to envision them in your system, that's hard to do because you can't see them make all the throws, all the reads, all the tough decisions quarterbacks have to make throughout their college quarterback career."Dirk Koetter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on whether mobile quarterbacks are being viewed differently: "I'm not sure. What Russell Wilson and Cam (Newton) have done getting to the Super Bowl, the way the spread offense has changed college football so much; I don't know, that's a hard question. I think the guys that can get you in the end zone is the bottom line.