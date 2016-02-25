combine_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Around the AFC: The Browns are talking

Feb 25, 2016 at 06:45 AM

The NFL Scouting Combine is not just an opportunity to see what 300 plus prospects look like, but also a chance to hear from coaches and general managers from around the NFL.

Here is a sampling of what some of the AFC coaches had to say when it was their turn at the podium.

  • **

Cleveland Browns Coach Hue Jackson on the importance of analytics in today's NFL:**
"I think it's just another tool. It's another tool for us to use in order to make better football decisions as we move forward. It's not going to drive our organization. It's not going to be the only thing we do to make decisions. I think it's just another opportunity for us to use something that maybe thinks outside of the box to see if we can become better than what we've been in the past, and I think that's outstanding and I think it's a great thought by our organization."

  • Miami Dolphins Coach Adam Gase on what position is deep in this year's draft:
    "It's so early for me in this process. You've got to understand, going through what we've gone through as far as the coaching change, getting our staff ready, for me to sit here and act like I'm an expert on this position is the best, I couldn't give a good one for you."
  • Buffalo Bills Coach Rex Ryan on what information he hopes to leave the Combine with:
    "The Combine's great. It's almost like a meet and greet. First time meeting the players that are going to be playing in the league regardless of whether they're playing for you or somebody else you always carry this experience of meeting these guys and I like that. These guys are special players, they're special people and I love meeting them. That's what I'm excited about most and then obviously watching them work out, things like that on a level playing field is a great thing also."

The 2016 Steelers Fan Blitz presented by Xfinity will be held at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 30. For ticket information and details click on Steelers Fan Blitz.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Getting a line on running back value

Bijan Robinson "rare" but draft slot may or may not reflect pedigree

news

QBs deliver in Indy

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson light up Combine

news

All in the family

Joey Porter on hand to watch his son run at the NFL Scouting Combine

news

NFL Combine: Dunbar likes the on-field look at prospects

Steelers defensive line coach one of several team assistants on the field in Indianapolis

news

Time was on his side after all

Georgia's Nolan Smith gets what he wanted after further review in Indy

news

WATCH: SNR Drive Videocast - March 2

Matt Williamson & Dale Lolley discuss the storylines from Day 3 of the NFL Scouting Combine

news

NFL Combine: Porter credits family for position

Son of former Steelers star will be one of top CBs in 2023 NFL Draft

news

WATCH: SNR Drive Videocast - March 1

Matt Williamson & Dale Lolley discuss the storylines from Day 2 of the NFL Scouting Combine

news

NFL Combine: DT Bresee out to show his worth

Clemson star has battled injuries, personal loss

news

WATCH: SNR Drive Videocast - Feb. 28

Dale Lolley and Matt Williamson talk about Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine, GM Omar Khan's media availabilities and more on SNR Drive

news

NFL Combine: How to Watch, Listen & Follow

The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off next week and we have all the details to help you follow all the developments from Indianapolis

news

The cover guys arrive

Defensive backs run faster than ever to wrap up NFL Scouting Combine

Advertising