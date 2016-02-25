Around the AFC: The Browns are talking

The NFL Scouting Combine is not just an opportunity to see what 300 plus prospects look like, but also a chance to hear from coaches and general managers from around the NFL.
Here is a sampling of what some of the AFC coaches had to say when it was their turn at the podium.
- **
Cleveland Browns Coach Hue Jackson on the importance of analytics in today's NFL:**
"I think it's just another tool. It's another tool for us to use in order to make better football decisions as we move forward. It's not going to drive our organization. It's not going to be the only thing we do to make decisions. I think it's just another opportunity for us to use something that maybe thinks outside of the box to see if we can become better than what we've been in the past, and I think that's outstanding and I think it's a great thought by our organization."
- Miami Dolphins Coach Adam Gase on what position is deep in this year's draft:
"It's so early for me in this process. You've got to understand, going through what we've gone through as far as the coaching change, getting our staff ready, for me to sit here and act like I'm an expert on this position is the best, I couldn't give a good one for you."
- Buffalo Bills Coach Rex Ryan on what information he hopes to leave the Combine with:
"The Combine's great. It's almost like a meet and greet. First time meeting the players that are going to be playing in the league regardless of whether they're playing for you or somebody else you always carry this experience of meeting these guys and I like that. These guys are special players, they're special people and I love meeting them. That's what I'm excited about most and then obviously watching them work out, things like that on a level playing field is a great thing also."
