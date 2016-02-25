Around the AFC: The Browns are talking

Cleveland Browns Coach Hue Jackson on the importance of analytics in today's NFL:**

"I think it's just another tool. It's another tool for us to use in order to make better football decisions as we move forward. It's not going to drive our organization. It's not going to be the only thing we do to make decisions. I think it's just another opportunity for us to use something that maybe thinks outside of the box to see if we can become better than what we've been in the past, and I think that's outstanding and I think it's a great thought by our organization."