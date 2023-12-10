Are you ready for some football?

BILLS (6-6) at CHIEFS (8-4), 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City has lost three of its last five and has more losses this season (four) than it suffered in 2022 (three). Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 3-2 head-to-head against Bills quarterback Josh Allen (Allen is 2-1 vs. Mahomes in regular-season matchups). Mahomes is averaging the fewest passing yards per game (260.6) and has the lowest passer rating (95.1) since he became the Chiefs' starter in 2018. Kansas City's average of 22.9 points per game is also the worst single-season figure in the Mahomes era in KC.

Allen is 14-2 in the regular season in December and January since 2020 (5-0 in 2022). He had a season-high 420 total yards (339 passing, 81 rushing) and accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the Bills' 37-34 overtime loss on Nov. 26 at Philadelphia (Buffalo's last game prior to its bye). Allen also has 13 interceptions and 16 giveaways in 2023 (both are the second-most in the NFL). He has thrown an interception in eight straight games (the longest active streak in the NFL). Buffalo is 13-3 since 2021 when Allen doesn't throw an interception and 10-0 since then when he doesn't turn the ball over.

EAGLES (10-2) at COWBOYS (9-3), 8:20 p.m.

The Cowboys are 4-0 and are averaging 42.0 points per game since their 28-23 loss to the Eagles on Nov. 5 in Philadelphia. The rematch with the Eagles begins a stretch of four consecutive games against teams that are currently .500 or better (10-2 Philadelphia, 6-6 Buffalo, 9-3 Miami and 9-3 Detroit). Quarterback Dak Prescott is 30-8 in his career against the NFC East. Dallas hasn't been to an NFC Championship Game since 1995 (only Washington and Detroit have longer droughts).