Are you ready for some football?

Dec 10, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

The Steelers have the weekend off but there's still plenty of compelling December Football on the schedule.

Following is a capsule look at a few of the more intriguing games on today's slate via information gleaned from NFL Research:

RAMS (6-6) at RAVENS (9-3), 1 p.m.

Los Angeles has won three straight games and scored 36-plus points in each of its last two games on the way back to .500. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has seven touchdown passes in his last two games. Running back Kyren Williams has 474 yards from scrimmage and four scrimmage touchdowns over his last three games.

Baltimore's remaining schedule is the toughest in the NFL (opponents have a combined record of 39-21 for a collective winning percentage of .650). The Ravens are coming off of their bye having won six of their last seven (tied with the Cowboys for the NFL's best record since Week 6). Baltimore is 6-0 against teams .500 or worse. The Ravens have trailed in games for a combined 45:23 this season (the least amount of time playing from behind in the NFL).

PHOTOS: Monochrome moments - Week 5 vs Ravens

Take a look at the best black and white photos from the Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium

during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 60

during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
[s73\and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 60

[s73\and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
p\s56\during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 60

p\s56\during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
COLTS (7-5) at BENGALS (6-6), 1 p.m.

Indianapolis has won four straight. Quarterback Gardner Minshew has gone 5-3 in eight starts. The Colts' defense has allowed 16.8 points and 323.5 yards per games during the current four-game winning streak. In the three games prior to the streak Indianapolis allowed 38.0 points and 353.3 yards per game and went 0-3. The Colts have scored 20-plus points in 11 of 12 games, which ties Detroit for the most such efforts in the NFL.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has averaged 115 yards receiving in the two games Jake Browning has started at quarterback (up from 83.3 receiving yards per game in the 10 games Joe Burrow started at quarterback). Running back Joe Mixon has gone a career-long 17 straight games without rushing for 100 yards. The Bengals are one game behind each of the three teams currently in wild card position in the AFC and play all three down the stretch (the Colts, the Steelers on Dec. 23 in Pittsburgh and the Browns on the regular season's final weekend).

PHOTOS: Karl's top pics - Steelers at Bengals

Take a look at Karl's best photos from the Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Rush (21), and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24), Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Rush (21), and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 77

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30), Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback coach Mike Sullivan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 77

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback coach Mike Sullivan during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
JAGUARS (8-4) at BROWNS (7-5), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville has the second-easiest schedule in the AFC the rest of the way (opponents are a combined 26-34, a winning percentage of .433; Kansas City's remaining opponents are 24-36, .400). The Jaguars have a 5-1 record against teams they've played with a winning record (the exception was a 34-3 loss to the 49ers). Jacksonville is 3-0 over the last two seasons on a short week and has won five of its last six coming off a loss. Jacksonville lost to Cincinnati, 34-31 in overtime, last Monday night. The Jaguars are 6-0 in road/neutral site games.

Cleveland's defense has surrendered 32.5 points, 346.5 total net yards and 144.5 rushing yards per game over its last two games. The Browns had averaged 18.0 points, 243.3 total net yards and 99.6 rushing yards over their first 10 games. Cleveland has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after starting 7-3. The Browns have gone 1-2 and scored under 20 points in three games without quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder).

PHOTOS: Feature frames - Steelers at Browns

Take a closer look at scenes from the Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 18

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyler Moody/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyler Moody/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyler Moody/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 18

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyler Moody/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
A flyover during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 18

A flyover during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Tyler Moody / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tyler Moody/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland, OH. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
BILLS (6-6) at CHIEFS (8-4), 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City has lost three of its last five and has more losses this season (four) than it suffered in 2022 (three). Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 3-2 head-to-head against Bills quarterback Josh Allen (Allen is 2-1 vs. Mahomes in regular-season matchups). Mahomes is averaging the fewest passing yards per game (260.6) and has the lowest passer rating (95.1) since he became the Chiefs' starter in 2018. Kansas City's average of 22.9 points per game is also the worst single-season figure in the Mahomes era in KC.

Allen is 14-2 in the regular season in December and January since 2020 (5-0 in 2022). He had a season-high 420 total yards (339 passing, 81 rushing) and accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the Bills' 37-34 overtime loss on Nov. 26 at Philadelphia (Buffalo's last game prior to its bye). Allen also has 13 interceptions and 16 giveaways in 2023 (both are the second-most in the NFL). He has thrown an interception in eight straight games (the longest active streak in the NFL). Buffalo is 13-3 since 2021 when Allen doesn't throw an interception and 10-0 since then when he doesn't turn the ball over.

EAGLES (10-2) at COWBOYS (9-3), 8:20 p.m.

The Cowboys are 4-0 and are averaging 42.0 points per game since their 28-23 loss to the Eagles on Nov. 5 in Philadelphia. The rematch with the Eagles begins a stretch of four consecutive games against teams that are currently .500 or better (10-2 Philadelphia, 6-6 Buffalo, 9-3 Miami and 9-3 Detroit). Quarterback Dak Prescott is 30-8 in his career against the NFC East. Dallas hasn't been to an NFC Championship Game since 1995 (only Washington and Detroit have longer droughts).

The Eagles allowed touchdowns on six consecutive possessions in their 42-19 loss to the 49ers on Dec. 3. Philadelphia was out-gained 456-333 by San Francisco and has been out-gained by more than 90 yards in five consecutive games. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 19-13 (.594) in games in which his team has trailed. Only John Madden has a higher career winning percentage in such situations (56-32-6, .633; Vince Lombardi is third at 45-34-6, .570).

