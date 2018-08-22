Archer appreciates Steelers' legacy

"It was cool to meet him," said Archer, whose mother and one of his best friends are both diehard Steelers fans. "He has very good energy. I am looking forward to spending more time with him during my time here. I wanted to meet some guys face to face, discuss some things we can do together in the community. They are ready. I think we can have a great impact in the Pittsburgh area if we team up, join forces and impact some lives."

It was something Archer has been trying to do since he arrived in Pittsburgh, and a scheduled late arrival today to PNC Park made it the perfect time.

"The legacy of the organization," said Archer, talking about why he wanted to see things up close. "What they mean to the city. What they mean to the game of football. The Rooney family. Coach (Mike) Tomlin. The list goes on, things that I admire about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Football is my favorite sport. I am way better at baseball, but football has been my favorite sport sine I was six years old."

Archer chatted with players coming off the field during the morning walkthrough, and spent time with Tomlin, a person he truly admires.