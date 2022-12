Antes del partido: Semana 15 Steelers @ Panthers

3 / 24

Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Dunkle (68), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)