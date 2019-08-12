training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

An outpouring of love for a man who touched many

Aug 12, 2019 at 08:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

If the value of a man's life is measured by the hearts he touched, the lives he impacted, the joy he brought, and the love and respect he earned, then Darryl Drake's life was beyond measure.

For many reading this, Darryl Drake was known as the receivers coach for the Steelers.

For others, for all of us in the Steelers family and many throughout the NFL, he was family, loved by everyone who knew him in such a way that they felt that connection to him to consider him part of their family.

The outpouring of love that has come since his sudden passing is from the heart, because Darryl Drake touched everyone's heart.

