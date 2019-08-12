An outpouring of love for a man who touched many

If the value of a man's life is measured by the hearts he touched, the lives he impacted, the joy he brought, and the love and respect he earned, then Darryl Drake's life was beyond measure.
For many reading this, Darryl Drake was known as the receivers coach for the Steelers.
For others, for all of us in the Steelers family and many throughout the NFL, he was family, loved by everyone who knew him in such a way that they felt that connection to him to consider him part of their family.
The outpouring of love that has come since his sudden passing is from the heart, because Darryl Drake touched everyone's heart.
Was at a loss for words when I heard the news. Coach Drake was honestly my favorite coach that I’ve ever had in this game, he taught me so much about football and especially about how to go about life. Coach was an amazing role model not just for myself, but for a lot of people who he touched. I wish I could see you just one more time. It won’t be the same out there on the field, in meetings, and I’m gonna miss all those long talks we used to have. We all know you want us to be successful and to play to win. Thank you for all the memories and life lessons you’ve taught me. Forever in my heart! Love you man. Rest In Peace Coach Drake.
I’m struggling to put together the words to say, let alone process what’s happened over the last 12 hours. All I know in this moment is, that Coach Drake was one of the greatest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of being around. What he meant to me was immeasurable, but I can’t really put anything else into words right now. My heart is broken for Sheila & the rest of the Drake family.
Coach Darryl Drake took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. He believed in me and stayed on me everyday. May you Rest In Peace and know we love you coach. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lJjwHsw3sF— Diontae Spencer (@DSpencer4_) August 11, 2019
Heartbreaking day man.... praying for Coach Drake’s family. Coach touched every player with his smile, jokes, and energy daily. He also pushed us to be great every time we stepped on the field. Rest in Peace Coach 🙌🏽 we will all miss you... pic.twitter.com/AOi9l8FP1c— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) August 11, 2019
Coach Drake was always so positive and upbeat, he will be greatly missed by all of us. Our thoughts are with his family during this tragic time.— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) August 11, 2019
I’ll forever respect and remember you as a Coach and as a Man.. You changed the way I looked at Football and Life.. I’ll never forget the Bible scriptures you would read everyday to the Room.. The day you called me out in the room and said “ Crief read me John 3:16.” I started to read it off my phone and you said “ I’m gone tell your daddy you should know that.” I didnt know you Long but the time I did you Impacted my life on and off the field.. Coach Drake fly high over us and be Our Angel On and Off the field. Love you Coach.. last thing.. we will “Shut Out The Noise” #FlyHighCoachD
Man I’m lost for words... MY GUY you taught me so much and I appreciate you for staying on me.. you were a blessing to me coach and I’ll never forget how you joked around with us in the WR room all the time! Things won’t be same but we for damn sure not stopping here! We got sum to prove for you.. Watch over me coach 🙏🏾🤞🏾 love you big dawg.
Still can’t believe it’s true, coach you taught me more about life in a couple months then any WR coach that I’ve had. You cared about everything that would happen and always had our best interest. I can’t say thank you enough for taking a risk on me and for the talks we would have. I will never forget the non stop laughter and the joy you brought to the WR room everyday. Until we meet again coach keep looking over us. Love you coach Rest In Peace.
Thinking about you Coach Drake. Your passion, love,and laughs always meant a lot. I hope you are at peace. We miss you so much. RIP— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) August 11, 2019
Rest easy coach Drake. We love and miss you— Brian Allen (@B_ALLO_14) August 11, 2019
R.I.P Coach Drake. We love you and miss you !— Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) August 11, 2019
R.I.H Coach! Let’s Live Life and Take Advantage of each day! 🙏🏾
RIH Coach Drake! You had a huge impact on players and coaches alike! You were a great mentor for a me as a new coach coming into the National Football League! I learned so much from you in a short amount of time! You will be missed my friend! #flyhigh https://t.co/3ckqSAFUJB— Eddie Faulkner (@coachfaulk) August 11, 2019
RIP COACH DRAKE 🙏🏾— Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) August 11, 2019
Only had a few interactions with him..each one was positive and reassuring hence forth every convo we had was uplifting. Not tht I was looking for tht..it just seemed to be who he was as a man and a coach. For tht I thank him. Praying tht he is at peace. RIP COACH DARRYL DRAKE 🙏🏾— Mark Barron (@M_B_24) August 12, 2019
My heart is heavy. Today Steeler Nation and the football world lost not only a good coach but a great man. RIP coach Drake. Thanks for always standing on the table for me. pic.twitter.com/kyux9O51Gh— Darrius Heyward-Bey (@theDHB85) August 11, 2019
Words can’t describe the devastating loss of Coach Darryl Drake today. At Georgia, Coach Drake was my mentor and father figure. My thoughts and prayers go out to momma Sheila and the girls. RIP, Coach. You will be missed by many.— Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) August 11, 2019
On behalf of the Pitt football program, our deepest sympathies to the family of Darryl Drake and the entire Steelers organization. A great coach and man who leaves a tremendous legacy.— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) August 11, 2019
Our thoughts are with Darryl Drake's family and the entire Steelers organization.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2019
HC Freddie Kitchens on the loss of his good friend: pic.twitter.com/GYqnkmiF61
Our condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to the Drake family and @steelers organization. pic.twitter.com/1nFr6iWvCK— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2019
Today we mourn the untimely passing of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake. Darryl was the former Bears wide receivers coach under Lovie Smith from 2004-12, including the 2006 Super Bowl appearance.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 11, 2019
Let faith guide us all through this incredibly difficult moment…sending prayers to all of the extended Drake family, especially to his incredible wife Sheila and their beautiful children.— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 11, 2019
Very saddened to hear about the passing of coach Darryl Drake. Had a lot of good times with Coach Drake in practice. Thinking about his family during this tough time. 🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/8tVLKXdcSF— Brian Urlacher (@BUrlacher54) August 11, 2019
I am at a loss for words during the sorrowful time. Darryl Drake was a great man who loved the game of football but more importantly he was a great father and husband. My heart hurts knowing he is no longer with us. I will always cherish the good times and the many laughs we had. pic.twitter.com/QFabqQ5JIH— Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) August 11, 2019
We lost a great man, husband father, coach and a dear friend Darryl Drake. Our prayers go out to his family. RIP brother pic.twitter.com/V0U3fvLleP— Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) August 11, 2019
Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Darryl Drake. It is impossible to overstate his impact on the game in nearly four decades as a coach in college and the NFL.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 11, 2019
Today, the entire football community mourns his loss.
At a loss for words! One of my all time favorite coaches to be around. Rest easy Coach Drake— Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) August 11, 2019
RIP Coach Drake good man 🙏🏾— Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) August 11, 2019
In memory of Darryl Drake. Longhorns WR coach from 1998-2003. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/tNjAYj07hM— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 11, 2019