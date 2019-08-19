Alternate route available

The Steelers maintain there are more sacks where those came from for Dupree.

Getting him to rely on more than just trying to run up the field and around offensive tackles has been an emphasis in recent seasons.

"Yeah, definitely," Dupree confirmed.

The Kansas City game, Dupree's debut this preseason, reinforced the notion that there are ways to get to a quarterback beyond a speed rush.

"I probably didn't even do a speed rush the whole game," Dupree insisted. "I was just working on other stuff, and each game we'll work on different moves and different techniques."

Dupree has played the stunt game previously, but not as effectively, Heyward maintained.

"Sometimes when Bud runs his inside games he gets his body turned," Heyward observed. "It almost slants him down into the front."

This time "he was able to use his body and get back vertical," Heyward added.

Dupree finding new avenues to the passer may yet make he and Watt a much-talked-about combo, and a much more productive one for the Steelers.

Watt had seven sacks as a rookie and has 20 in two seasons.

Dupree has 20 from 2015 through last season.