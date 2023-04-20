A trade that changed so much

Apr 20, 2023 at 06:01 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in Steelers history Jerome Bettis was acquired by the Steelers via a trade with the Chicago Bears.

April 20, 1996
Steelers acquire Jerome Bettis in draft day trade

The Steelers aren't a team that makes a lot of trades involving players. But when they do, they want to make sure it counts.

And in this case, it certainly did.

On April 20, 1996, during the NFL Draft, they pulled off one of the best trades in NFL history, acquiring Jerome Bettis from the St. Louis Rams, along with a third-round pick, for the Steelers second-round pick in 1996 and fourth-round selection in 1997. The Rams had just drafted running back Lawrence Phillips, who spent only two seasons with them, in the first round and felt Bettis was expendable.

The rest as they say, is history.

"I got a chance to talk to Coach (Bill) Cowher," recalled Bettis of when the trade was made. "My rookie year the Steelers came to Los Angeles and we beat up on them pretty good and I had a great day running the ball. The first thing he said to me on the phone was 'We just traded for you. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. I remember you beat up on us your rookie year and I'm glad to have you.' It was great to hear and to be going somewhere they wanted me. That worked out pretty well."

That it did. Bettis was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He rushed for 10,571 yards with the Steelers, and amassed 13,662 career yards.

Not a bad trade at all.

