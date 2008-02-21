A tough road for Clark

By Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Football players are used to injuries being a part of the game, but not in his wildest dreams did safety Ryan Clark think the 2007 season would end the way that it did for him.

Clark suffered an inflamed spleen following the Steelers-Broncos game in Denver, the result of a pre-existing blood condition where the high mountain altitude combined with dehydration caused the inflammation.

The normally upbeat, fun-loving Clark was a far cry from what everyone was used to. He would walk through the hallways at the team's practice facility looking thin and withdrawn. He was quiet, losing weight and lacked the energy that he always had.

"Some days I didn't know if I was going to make it," said Clark. "I would be down about it, just thinking how hard it would be to come back and how hard I worked to get into that shape for the season. What it took six or seven months to gain I lost in two weeks.

"It's amazing. It lets you know it's out of your hands. It's up to God. What's going to be is going to be. It's a long way to go. To be able to get up in the morning and eat, and run around with the kids, it's a blessing. I'm doing well."

He was placed on injured reserve after he had surgery to remove the spleen, and that was followed weeks later by surgery to remove his gallbladder.

"They wanted to take the gallbladder out with the first surgery, but they weren't able to," said Clark, who has the sickle cell gene. "I was having problems still with what I was eating and having pain, and it turned out I had gall stones."

The physical effects were tough on Clark, but it was more than just that. The emotional effects were just as trying and wore on him as time went on.