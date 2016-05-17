A second shot for Stingily

When the Steelers had rookie minicamp this year, Stingily was back, once again getting a tryout with the team along with others. No promises; simply a tryout.

"They have a complete understanding about where they are in their journey and what this means and how important it is," said Coach Mike Tomlin of those who came in for tryouts. "They might not be able to express it in words. This is a culmination of a lot of work and dreams. We take it with that level of seriousness. They don't have control over what transpires here. They don't have control over what we are interested in.

"They do have control over putting their best foot forward and presenting themselves the best way and that is what I respect about the process the most. These guys are willing and capable of doing that. If our needs meet, if there is an interest, great, their journey continues here."

For Stingily, when minicamp ended his journey continued as he was one of four tryout players signed to a contract. It's a second lease at his NFL life.

"It was actually real good to get the news again," said Stingily. "I worked out all winter and to see it pay off was great. I hid the excitement more this year. I wanted it so bad. I wasn't expecting it, but I was prepared to get it. I was happy, I was extremely happy. I am still happy.

"I don't take anything for granted. Any play can be your last play. I am out here this year trying to just have fun and not feel any pressure. I just want to go out and have fun. In the NFL you can feel like you are doing well, but it's a numbers game. I can only control what I can control, and then have fun."