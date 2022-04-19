A message from Kalabrya Haskins

Apr 19, 2022 at 09:50 AM

A message from Kalabrya Haskins:

I want to thank everyone for their continuous outpour of kindness and love for my husband during this extremely difficult time.

For those that have asked for clarity, regarding official services, there will be a public celebration of life for my husband, Dwayne Haskins, Jr., where his legacy will be honored with stories told from teammates, coaches, friends, family and loved ones.

Visitation will be Friday, April 22nd, from 9-11 a.m. with a full service immediately following from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. Flowers are being accepted at the church.

