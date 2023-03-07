A level of comfort for Norwood

Growth isn't always measured in numbers or statistics. There are so many other aspects that can play into it, and for defensive back Tre Norwood, his growth from year one to year two came from all over.
Most importantly, though, it came from a greater sense of comfort in the Steelers defense, his surroundings, and just everything that comes in a second season.
"For me it was being more comfortable in my play, being myself," said Norwood. "I still have a lot more to do. We as players know ourselves and how we play but being in the same system for two years now, that helps out a lot. The biggest thing for me was being more comfortable on the field and with my film break down. Being able to play a little bit freer and take a little bit more of a chance, a little bit more risk. Not doing anything outside of my job. That's the biggest thing for me, being more comfortable in the system and being more comfortable on the field, letting the game come to me and slowing down a little bit more."
Norwood credits the veterans in the defensive back room for helping him get to the point where he feels freer, where he can attack his game better. He said their confidence and belief in him is something he doesn't take for granted.
"I am blessed with a great defensive backs room and for us, we predominantly have had the same room for two years, with just a few new pieces," said Norwood. "Being able to have such great vets to lean on and learn from, to show me the ropes. The things that I need to get better at in my game. I am able to ask them for advice on the field and life advice."
Take a look at photographs of Steelers DB Tre Norwood from the 2022 season
While Norwood has been seeking out the advice of teammates for the last couple of years, he also has been the one dishing out some advice too. When veteran cornerback Levi Wallace signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent last offseason, one of the players whose brain he picked and sought advice from was Norwood. And Norwood was happy, and honored, to oblige.
"That's huge praise to them," said Norwood. "I tell people from the first day I got here after I was drafted, all the veterans took me under their wing. I remember like it was yesterday. I kid you not, I think not even two minutes after my name got called in the draft, Cam Sutton texted me telling me I'm here if you need anything. I got a lot of congrats texts from the vets and all that. From that start, Minkah (Fitzpatrick) took me under his wing. All the guys did. They helped me out a lot.
"I feel like even with me being a young guy with Levi coming in, how great of a guy he is, I feel like it's only right for me to help him. Whatever he needed at that moment, whether it's just looking for a place to eat in the city and things like that. He's such a great vet as well. He added more to our room. For him to look at a guy that is going into year two and he was going into year five, it's a blessing. I don't take that for granted. I cherish those moments."
Norwood hopes he can continue to be that helpful person for more players who come into the Steelers locker room, but he also wants to make sure he continues to grow on the field.
"I'm excited to see where the growth continues to take me into year three," said Norwood. "I've learned a lot and it's crazy how fast it's flown by. That's the biggest thing for me. I feel like I was just at rookie minicamp, just walking in the building not too long ago and now I've finished up year two. I'm always doing things to get better, work on my craft just so we can come back and get back on a journey fighting for a Super Bowl."