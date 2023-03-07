A level of comfort for Norwood

While Norwood has been seeking out the advice of teammates for the last couple of years, he also has been the one dishing out some advice too. When veteran cornerback Levi Wallace signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent last offseason, one of the players whose brain he picked and sought advice from was Norwood. And Norwood was happy, and honored, to oblige.

"That's huge praise to them," said Norwood. "I tell people from the first day I got here after I was drafted, all the veterans took me under their wing. I remember like it was yesterday. I kid you not, I think not even two minutes after my name got called in the draft, Cam Sutton texted me telling me I'm here if you need anything. I got a lot of congrats texts from the vets and all that. From that start, Minkah (Fitzpatrick) took me under his wing. All the guys did. They helped me out a lot.

"I feel like even with me being a young guy with Levi coming in, how great of a guy he is, I feel like it's only right for me to help him. Whatever he needed at that moment, whether it's just looking for a place to eat in the city and things like that. He's such a great vet as well. He added more to our room. For him to look at a guy that is going into year two and he was going into year five, it's a blessing. I don't take that for granted. I cherish those moments."

Norwood hopes he can continue to be that helpful person for more players who come into the Steelers locker room, but he also wants to make sure he continues to grow on the field.