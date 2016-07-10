A closer look at the Steelers, past and present

Jul 10, 2016 at 01:00 AM

Learn about some of the Steelers alumni in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as some of the younger Steelers on the current roster. Also, find out where AB landed on the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2016".

ARTICLES

Harris' 'Immaculate' play got things started

Franco Harris' 'Immaculate Reception' changed things for the Steelers.
Franco Harris will forever be remembered for the greatest play not just in Steelers' history, but one recognized by many as the greatest play ever in NFL history, the "Immaculate Reception."

When it all began for the Steelers

The Steelers' rich history began on this date in 1933.
A legacy has to start somewhere, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers that legacy began on July 8, 1933, when the fifth-oldest franchise in the National Football League was founded.

Getting to Know:

Learn more about the Steelers' rookie defensive tackle.
I'd say my big brother, Dominique Bates. He is somebody that motivated me every day and pushed me and stuff like that.

Bradshaw was the leader on offense

Terry Bradshaw engineered the Steelers' offense in 4 Super Bowls.
Terry Bradshaw was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft and he definitely lived up to the hype. He is one of only 13 overall first picks to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he definitely earned his Gold Jacket.

No surprise that AB ranks high

Find out where Antonio Brown falls on the Top 100 list.
The countdown of the "Top 100 Players of 2016" continued on NFL Network, and receiver Antonio Brown made the list.

Steelers Announce New Digital Platform Updates For 2016

Steelers' Official Mobile App will offer exclusive wallpapers, ringtones, digital keepsakes and more.
The Steelers announced several new features that will be introduced across the team's digital platforms later this summer.

Blount's play brought about a rule change

Mel Blount's aggressive play brought about the bump-and-run rule.
There aren't many players who cause the NFL to change the rules because of their play, but there also aren't many players like Mel Blount.

Steelers Honor POWs/MIAs with 'Chair of Honor'

The team will honor POWs and MIAs as part of its Nov. 13 'Salute To Service' game.
The Steelers will host their annual Salute To Service-themed game on November 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field.

Getting to Know:

Learn more about the Steelers' tight end.
Who is your football mentor or inspiration?

Ham was athletic and intelligent

Jack Ham changed the way the outside linebacker was played.
The Steelers selected Jack Ham in the second round of the 1971 NFL Draft and the consistent, steady linebacker played his entire 12-year career in the black and gold.

The best of Asked and Answered: July 5

This installment is the best of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
With Bob Labriola enjoying a summer break, we've gone through recent editions of Asked & Answered and selected a few memorable questions…and answers.

Getting to Know:

Learn more about the Steelers' second-year quarterback.
As far as quarterbacks growing up watching and wanting to emulate, I really enjoyed watching Brett Favre. But as far as inspiration, probably a guy like Roger Staubach. I really liked his character on and off the field and his competitiveness.

VIDEOS

PHOTOS

