5 for Friday: Winning the most important stat

You've heard 1,000 times how quarterbacks get too much credit when a team wins and too much blame for when a team loses. But when a player touches the ball offensively on virtually every snap, it's hard for that to not be the case.

That's why, when speaking with the media earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was blunt when talking about how people in his positions and quarterbacks are intrinsically tied together.

"Guys like Kenny (Pickett) and myself, we're measured by wins and losses," Tomlin said. "He and I talk about that often and openly. We know what our jobs are. Our jobs are to win. And so, that's where we are. That's where our focus is. You know, I love the fact that he embraces that."

That's why you used to hear former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger openly talk about never having a losing season in his years with the team.

Much like head coaches, quarterbacks are measured by their win-loss record. It's not something that's an official statistic like it is in Major League Baseball for pitchers. But people look at it in the same light.

And winning has been something the Steelers have done, regardless of who their quarterback has been. Now, maybe the number of wins hasn't been up to the level of expectations for many – the team hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2008 and hasn't been to one since 2010 – but despite multiple changes, the goal remains the same: Win as many games as possible, regardless of how that is accomplished.