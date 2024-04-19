5 for Friday: Versatility a key for Steelers

"I think especially this year, not knowing, I think there are teams and decision-makers that want to be ahead of the curve a little bit and view that as (something) that could be a difference-making play again."

That is one thing that could certainly happen. Players with return skills in their background could be valued a little higher.

But former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thinks it also could affect who is on the field beyond the return men.

"There will be more of an emphasis on size players in the return game than speed," Belichick said this week on the Pat McAfee Show. "You just need guys who can play at the point of attack, shed blocks and defend their space because of the new alignment. So, I think it will increase the size of the players that are on the field. And I do think that because everybody is spread across the field, if these returners, if they hit a little bit of space, they're gone."

Linebackers, tight ends and maybe even some agile linemen could be used on both sides of the ball on returns.

The Steelers have a history of putting some bigger bodied defensive and offensive linemen on the field on kick returns, from Orpheus Roye to Brett Keisel to Chucky Okobi. But because of the banning of wedges on returns, they have gotten away from doing that.

But it could become en vogue again.

• The Steelers have seven selections in next week's draft, picks 20, 51, 84, 98, 119, 178 and 195.

If history holds true, there's a good chance they'll spend four picks on defense and three on offense – or vice versa.