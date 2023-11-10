5 for Friday: Valuing the football matters

It seems so much of the emphasis on Pickett is that he doesn't do this or doesn't do that. But one thing he has consistently not done is put the ball in harm's way early in games.

Of his 13 career interceptions, six have come in the fourth quarter when he's trying to make a big play to win the game. And the majority of those came early last season when he was still feeling things out in the league.

"He does a great job of protecting the football. I think being in college for five years, having that experience and playing last year, and also you see it with our defense, we're going to be in it until the end," Trubisky said. "So, if you play smart and protect the football, we're going to be in it in the fourth quarter. I think that's what he sees and I think he does a great job of protecting the football and having two hands on it in the pocket and then making great decisions."

The ability to be able to win games has been something that everyone has talked about early in Pickett's career. But it's also just as noteworthy that he doesn't often lose them for the Steelers.

• Trubisky brings up a very legitimate point when it comes to defensive players and roughing the passer penalties.

After a decrease in those penalties in 2022, when just 93 were called in 284 total games, an average of .328 per game, we've already seen 64 roughing the passer penalties called in 136 games in 2023. That's an average of .471 per game, a marked increase.

That still, however, pales in comparison to the number of roughing penalties called in 2021, when there were 154 called in 285 games, meaning there was one called in every .540 games.