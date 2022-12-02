5 for Friday: Steelers' offensive line gelling nicely

One of the keys for this unit has been continuity. Guards James Daniels and Kevin Dotson, tackles Chuks Okorafor and Dan Moore all have played 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season. Center Mason Cole has played nearly 94 percent of the snaps, despite dealing with an ankle/foot injury for most of the season.

It's led to consistent and continual progress by a unit on which all five starters are 26 or younger.

"I think we go back to the beginning of the season, when things weren't quite what we wanted. We were all saying it does take time to do that," said Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "Everybody wants that time to be over however many weeks ago we started, right? I think those guys know where each other is going to be, how they're going to come off of combinations.

"I think our guys have done a really good job of working at it and fighting and clawing and getting better. We're seeing some of that. Again, we're not finished, but those guys are doing a good job. I think, to your point, them being able to continue to stick together is a big part of that."

It bodes well for the future, especially considering all five starters are under contract for 2023, as well.

"Not that we're surprised by that," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of that improvement. "I think that's a reasonable expectation when you're working hard and diligently daily."