5 for Friday: Steelers leave Saint Vincent behind, not forgotten

LATROBE, Pa. – The Steelers bid adieu to Saint Vincent College today, a better football team than when they arrived here in late July.

That's always the goal of training camp, but it's not always achieved. Injuries, ineffectiveness or other factors can help derail a team's progress.

The Steelers had none of that this summer. They look like a team ready to tackle the 2023 season with aplomb.

But, as defensive lineman Cam Heyward, the voice of the team, told our Teresa Varley earlier this week, while the Steelers are pleased with where they're at coming out of camp, there's more meat on this bone.

"We're not done here," Heyward said. "I think there's still a lot of work to be done. We still have a couple of more preseason games, but I like where we are."

That's a healthy attitude to have. Teams have to treat a season as if they were a shark. You have to keep moving forward to maintain your existence.

But make no mistake, the Steelers feel like they're in a good spot.