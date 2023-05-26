5 for Friday: Steelers have built a complete team

Guess the three-year extension he signed puts that to rest.

Trubisky said this week the decision to sign an extension with the Steelers was an easy one.

"I just wanted to come back because me and Kenny have gotten so close, and I just want to help him in any way I can," Trubisky said. "Anything I can be for Kenny — a soundboard, an extra coach, extra eyes on the field — I'm gonna be there for him, and he knows that. I think that's also why they wanted to have me back, to be in that role and help any way I can, so I'm excited about it."

• The Steelers were awarded the the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland earlier this week as part of the NFL's "Global Market Program."

I had the pleasure of being at the Steelers' preseason game in 1997 in Dublin against the Chicago Bears, and can attest to the excitement those two nations have for the game.

The Steelers now have both Mexico and the island of Ireland as international marketing zones. As they have done in Mexico, the Steelers will host fan events across Ireland that will include current and former players. It also opens the door for the Steelers to play a game in Ireland at some point again.

The Jaguars also were granted marketing rights on the island of Ireland.

But the Steelers have long had a presence on the island. Former Steelers president and U.S. ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney started the Ireland Fund in 1976. The program, which continues today, is a global fundraising network for people of Irish ancestry and friends of Ireland, dedicated to supporting programs of peace and reconciliation, arts and culture, education and community development throughout the island of Ireland.

"It would be really hard, if possible at all, to find a more natural and authentic fit than the Steelers doing this in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. There are so many connections," said Brett Gosper, head of NFL Europe and UK. "The (Rooney) family's heritage. The Steelers organizing that first and only game in Ireland. And the philanthropy of the Ireland Funds. The enhanced presence across this sports mad island of Ireland is another example of the family's commitment to Ireland."