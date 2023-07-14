5 for Friday: Johnson's value shouldn't be discounted

Jackson wants Johnson to focus on the future. That's the proper approach. There's nothing that can be done about Johnson not scoring in 2022. It was more a freak occurrence than anything else.

George Pickens led the Steelers with four touchdown catches. Najee Harris had three and Pat Freiermuth two. Three other players had one each.

Nobody was a touchdown monster on this team in 2022.

Anyone who plays fantasy football knows that touchdown production for pass catchers varies greatly from year to year.

Johnson isn't a complete or perfect player. There were times last season when he gave up first-down yardage by running backward after catching the ball while trying to make a bigger play.

He's been in the league long enough to know that when you've got a first down, don't give up the first-down yardage trying to make a bigger play – especially on third down.

On the other hand, his 42 forced missed tackles over the past three seasons – according to Pro Football Focus – ranks sixth in the NFL among wide receivers, so there is a method to his madness, as frustrating as it can be at times.

And three years ago, drops became a major issue for him over the course of about a month of the season.

The last two seasons he's dropped 5 and 7 passes, which, considering the volume of balls thrown his way, isn't bad.

Nobody outworks Johnson when it comes to doing the little things to get better each day. And he's not a diva wide receiver by any stretch of the imagination.