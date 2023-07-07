5 for Friday: Steelers defense needs to be great

The Steelers defense was good in 2022. What it needs to be is "great and dominant," which is what head coach Mike Tomlin wanted it to be last season.

It was not that.

The Steelers finished 13th in yards allowed per game, 10th in points allowed, ninth in rushing yards allowed and eighth in yards per carry given up. They tied for the league lead with 20 interceptions.

But after leading the NFL in sacks a league-record five consecutive seasons, those dropped off to 40 last season, leaving them in a tie for 14th in the NFL. It was their lowest total since recording 38 in 2016.

The Steelers also were 19th in passing yards per game allowed – something that ties in directly to the lower sack total. As part of that, they gave up 7.5 yards per pass attempt and 12.2 yards per reception, both of which were in the bottom five in the league.

And they recovered just three fumbles and forced only nine, both of which were in the bottom five of the NFL, as well. Those last two numbers are perhaps the most amazing considering outside linebacker Alex Highsmith tied for the league lead with five forced fumbles.

Certainly, the defense was better and has been better since he's been a member of the Steelers, when T.J. Watt is available.

Last season, the Steelers had eight sacks, five takeaways and allowed 25.3 points and 389.9 yards per game in the seven games in which Watt was not available. They went 1-6 in those games.