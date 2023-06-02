5 for Friday: Steelers are building the foundation

• Many have been quick to pencil Broderick Jones into the Steelers' starting lineup at left tackle. But those people are forgetting that Jones has just 19 collegiate starts under his belt, and returning starter Dan Moore Jr. isn't going to just cede the job to the rookie.

Now, none of this means Jones can't win the job at left tackle. But that's exactly what he's going to have to do – win it.

The man who will line up at left guard, Isaac Seumalo, believes in Jones. But he also believes in the process.

"Broderick has got all of the tools and athleticism in the world. But obviously, offensive line is one of those things that takes time and experience," Seumalo said. "There are very rare guys that can come in and play right away. I think Broderick possesses those tools. Being able to know when to use each tool is the hard part of offensive line, it's knowing when to do something a certain way versus another way, understanding angles, understanding when I have the license to play a little more reckless as opposed to when I have to be under control.

"He's definitely an aggressive guy. Sometimes, you have to teach guys to hone that aggressiveness and foster it into a proper angle on a run block, how to use your hands a certain way. He's got all the tools. I'm excited to see him grow."

Don't be disappointed if or when Moore, the Steelers' starting left tackle the past two seasons, opens the season as the team's starter once again. It doesn't mean Jones failed or was a bad draft pick.

Moore arrived at OTAs bigger and stronger than he has been. And he's got two year's worth of NFL starting experience at left tackle. Beating him out won't be easy, even for a player as talented as Jones.

