5 for Friday: Steelers ahead in identity game

If that sounds like a familiar formula, it's because it's a similar one to what the team did when Ben Roethlisberger was a young player.

Those early Roethlisberger teams often would throw the ball early to be able to run the ball late. It's one reason why Roethlisberger often bristled when he was deemed a "game manager" by analysts who didn't watch the Steelers play a lot.

Sure, he might only throw 25 to 30 passes in a game, but many of those passes came in the first two or three quarters as the Steelers built a lead. And then he would spend the second half – or at least fourth quarter – handing the ball to Jerome Bettis.

Is it a formula that can still work?

It did over the second half of last season, when the Steelers went 7-2.

Harris rushed for 673 yards and six touchdowns over the second half and was complemented nicely by Jaylen Warren, as the Steelers averaged 146 yards per game on the ground.

There were times when Pickett had to engineer a fourth-quarter drive to win it, but he showed himself capable of doing that.

The Steelers aren't going to shy away from that identity they developed. In fact, they embraced it this offseason with the moves they made.

And it should allow them to hit the ground running – no pun intended – to start the 2023 season.

"I think our identity was pretty clear the last nine games," offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. "We were running the ball really well. We were physical. You saw who we drafted, who we acquired, and I don't think there's any question of what our identity is going be. I think we want to run the football, we want to be physical, we want to be a good team that throws the ball down the field and take advantage of what the defense gives us. So, I think our identity is well known and we'll stay to where we're at."

• Half the battle for NFL teams is knowing who you are. The Steelers know who they are heading into Year 2 with Pickett.