5 for Friday: No watching, only waiting for Steelers

Heck, considering the award, which is voted on by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, has gone to punters and special teams players in the past because there weren't any rookies playing enough snaps to be considered, the contributions of tight end Darnell Washington and linebacker Nick Herbig would have been enough to win in some previous years.

In other words, the Steelers have gotten plenty of good contributions from their 2023 rookie class.

Given what he's done this season – and how some other rookies have fallen off – Porter should be in strong consideration for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Considering Porter has allowed just 24 completions on 51 pass attempts in his coverage – a 47.1 percent completion percentage – and he's done so while covering the opposing team's best receiver each week, he has been excellent. Opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of just 68.4 when targeting Porter's coverage.

The Steelers slow-played things with Porter early in the season instead of simply thrusting him into the lineup. And it's paid off.

"I think he's done well. The good thing is he's done well, but he's got so much room for improvement," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "He could be so much of a better player. He's got a lot of things that obviously we want him to continue to improve this year, but as we work into the off-season, he's got a lot of room to jump and improve, and you've got to push him that way. So it's been good. We were deliberate, and I think it worked out well for him."

• Since the start of the 2020 season, just two teams who have played the Ravens more than twice have a winning record against Baltimore. One is the Dolphins, who are 2-1 against Baltimore despite losing to the Ravens last weekend.

The second is the Steelers, who are 6-1 against the Ravens over that period.

And it hasn't mattered who has started at quarterbacks for Baltimore in those games. Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in four career starts against the Steelers, including a 17-10 loss earlier this season. He's also lost his last three starts against the Steelers after edging them, 26-23, in overtime in his first career start against them in 2019.

That game saw Mason Rudolph knocked out of the game from a helmet-to-helmet blow by safety Earl Thomas. But for this exercise, that win by Jackson doesn't even count.

Jackson is winless against the Steelers since 2020, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions in those games while getting sacked 15 times in those three games.