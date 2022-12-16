5 for Friday: Ejections for roughing the passer? Nah

"Ejections are for college" said Steelers defensive lineman and NFLPA player representative Cam Heyward. "There's too much gray area in our league. Things happen. I think it would be unfortunate."

If you've watched a college football game in the past few seasons, the targeting call at that level of the game has made it nearly unwatchable. Every time there is a hard hit, the officials immediately go spend five minutes under the hood reviewing the play to see if there was even the slightest helmet-to-helmet contact.

And if there was contact, even incidental, the offending player is ejected.

With limited game-day rosters, that's not a great idea for the NFL. Also, do we need more reviewable plays? Isn't the idea to speed the games up, not slow them down?

• How hard is it to win on the road in the NFL? The Steelers are 207-202-2 in road games since the 1970 NFL merger.

That .506 winning percentage is second-best to the Cowboys (212-198, .517) in that time span. Only two other teams, the 49ers and Patriots, have a .500 or better record and they're both at .500 on the nose going into the Week 15 schedule.

• The Steelers will see their five-year streak of leading the NFL in sacks come to an end this season – unless they somehow happen to record about 35 sacks in their final four games.

The Eagles currently lead the NFL with 49 sacks, while the Steelers have 25. That puts the Steelers on pace to finish the season with around 33 sacks.

The Steelers haven't had that few sacks since 2014.