5 for Friday: Robinson wants to make the most of his shot

"Right now, we're focused on, him being a young guy, we're focused on the left (side)," Meyer said. "We want him to get his left side sense in both the run game and the pass game. For now, we're repping him as a left tackle and getting him ready to do that. What the future will hold, obviously we're really high on him. He's going to be in there at some point."

But that might be sooner rather than later.

The Steelers could have had Jones compete at both left and right tackle and let things sort themselves out. But they see Jones as their left tackle of the future and don't want to mess with him.

"Moving him to he right side isn't like putting him at corner. Your feet are backward, your hands are backward. It's the opposite of what you've been doing," Meyer said. "When you take 10s of thousands of reps on one side and then you flip, everything is backwards, especially if you've always played that position. The guys who are backups, they do that. They play multiple positions. Those guys are a little easier to play with than a person who has only taken left side reps. It's difficult."

• While much of the focus in training camp has been on Jones and his development. But a pleasant surprise has been how versatile seventh-round draft pick Spencer Anderson has been on the line.

Every day in practice is like playing a game of "Where's Waldo" trying to find where the Steelers will line Anderson up on a particular day.

Anderson has taken snaps at both tackle positions and all three spots on the interior.

"A guy like that, the versatility, that's going to help him, whether down the line or whenever," Meyer said. "If you're able to do that, your value skyrockets. If you have a guy like that who can back up multiple positions, it has a lot of value to us."