5 for Friday: It's all about the wins, not the numbers

In today's fantasy football climate and more access to highlights either via television or the internet, there's a good reason for those wanting more points.

After all, it's an offensive game. The rules are set up to allow more scoring, certainly much more so than they were 30 or 40 years ago.

But that doesn't mean you still can't win games playing defense. It's just a little different variation than it used to be.

Completely shutting down opposing offenses on a week-to-week basis is difficult to do. But if a defense takes the football away and sacks the quarterback, it can be very effective, regardless of how many yards it might allow.

By the same token, putting up arbitrary yardage numbers on an offense doesn't mean anything, either..

Football is a simple game. You just need to score one more point than your opponent when the game clock runs out to win the game.

It's not tennis, where a player needs to win a certain number of points to win a game and a certain number of games to win a match.

It's also not untimed like baseball. Once a team gets a lead, it's beneficial to do things that force time to be taken off the clock to allow you to win. And unlike professional basketball, there's no shot clock involved, so you can hold the ball as long as you want.

There also are not points awarded, as they are in professional hockey, for losing in overtime. A loss is a loss.