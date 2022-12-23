5 for Friday: Franco meant so much to Steelers, city

His impact went beyond the football field, as it does with so many Steelers.

Imagine, if you will, being recognized every day of your life for something you did. Now, imagine living in those shoes for 50 years.

That was Franco Harris' life. He relished it. He used that celebrity status for the well being of the community in too many ways to mention in one place.

But think about it. Harris' status was akin to being a rock star and being asked to sing your greatest hit at every concert. There probably wasn't a day that went by over the past 50 years where Harris wasn't asked about the Immaculate Reception.

But he always handled his business with the utmost respect for everyone around him from the first time he was asked about the greatest play in NFL history to the last time he did so.

"I just admire and loved the man," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Harris. "There was so much to be learned from him in terms of how he conducted himself, how he embraced the responsibilities of being Franco. For Steelers Nation, this community, the Penn State followers, he just embraced it all and did it with grace and class and patience and time for people."

Grace, class and patience.

We should all be described as living our lives in such a fashion.

Those attributes by which he lived his life are why the outpouring of sorrow regarding his passing have stretched way beyond the football community.

Franco Harris was a Steelers icon. He was a pillar of the Pittsburgh community. More importantly, Franco Harris was a national treasure.