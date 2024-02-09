5 for Friday: Smith brings a mentality to Steelers offense

Thirty-one of the league's 32 teams have offensive coordinators in place, with Mike Macdonald in Seattle still on the lookout.

Last season, 16 of the team's 32 teams hired new offensive coordinators. When the smoke clears from this season, there will be 15 new play callers on the offensive side of the ball.

Of the 31 play callers in place, only nine were on their job prior to the start of the 2022 season. Of those, six are actually head coaches who call their own plays, including both coaches whose teams are in this weekend's Super Bowl.

Of the offensive coordinators who also call plays, none were in place before the 2022 season.

Interestingly, Smith's hiring along with that of Kliff Kingsbury in Washington pushes the number of current offensive coordinators who used to be head coaches to four.

On the defensive side of things, six of the league's current coordinators are former head coaches.

• Watching Tomlin on the field at the Senior Bowl as he was last week is always entertaining.

Most NFL coaches don't even go down on the field, if they show up in Mobile, Ala., at all.

Tomlin, on the other hand, is right up close and personal with the ongoing drills.

It's really no different than how he coaches his own team. He is rarely hands off when it comes to coaching.

He's seemingly capable of giving coaching points about every position on the field.

It's a rare talent.

It's also why the suggestions that Tomlin would step away after the 2023 season were ridiculous. Tomlin's a football coach. It's what he does. It's in his DNA.