5 for Friday: Rooney confident Steelers will take next step

"I think we're seeing changes already in the way Omar and Andy are preparing for the Draft," Rooney said. "I think those guys have their own ways of doing things that are a little different from Kevin. Everybody's a little different. Certainly, we'll see some changes in the approach to the Draft. Just some of the things we're doing already this time of year are different. Having said that, Kevin had a pretty successful run. So, there are a lot of different ways to get it done, right? I like the way Omar is going about it so far."

One thing that hasn't and won't change is the decision-making process. The Steelers will still come to a consensus among Rooney, Tomlin and Khan when it comes to making draft picks or free agent decisions. The information might be presented in a slightly different fashion, but the decisions will be made the same way they always have been handled.

Build through the draft, try to keep your own and supplement in free agency, where needed.

"I think that the way we've done it, we give ourselves a chance to be competitive every year," Rooney said. "And that means you have a chance to get into the tournament and have a chance to win it. So, I'm not saying that we wouldn't work hard if we take some chances if we thought we had something that we really could build on. But I don't see anything changing dramatically in that regard."

• None of that means the Steelers won't make out-of-the-box moves if they feel they can improve the team.

They've made moves in recent years that haven't been the norm in Pittsburgh, such as trading up in the 2019 draft to get Devin Bush, trading a future first-round draft pick to acquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and sending Chase Claypool to the Bears for a 2023 second-round draft pick at the trade deadline this season.

Those decisions aren't made lightly. But they're always made with the big picture and winning in mind.