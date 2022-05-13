Steelers release 2022 schedule

The Steelers 2022 schedule has been released and it's filled with plenty of primetime excitement as the Steelers play five games under the bright lights for the second-straight year.

The team will have two home night games, including a Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders that will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network, as well as broadcast locally in the Pittsburgh market. This will be the eighth time the Steelers have played on Christmas Eve and the first time since 2011. The Steelers have a 4-3 record in these games.

The Steelers will have the fewest miles to travel in the 2022 regular season, only 6,442 miles, and never leave the Eastern Time Zone. The team will play six 2021 playoff teams, including Buffalo, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, New England, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, and they face two of those playoff teams right off the bat.

The Steelers open on the road for the eighth straight year, playing the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Steelers and Bengals have a long history, with the Steelers holding a 67-38 series edge.

The team's home opener will be the following week when the Steelers host the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. on CBS. The last meeting between the two teams at Heinz Field was in 2018, a 17-10 Steelers win.

Up next is a Thursday night primetime AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22 at FirstEnergy Stadium at 8:15 p.m., the first time the Steelers will be featured on Amazon Prime, and the game also will be available locally in the Pittsburgh market on over-the-air-channels. The Steelers swept the Browns in 2021, while leading the series 79-61-1.

The Steelers will face two AFC East opponents in back-to-back weeks, including a home game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. in Week 4, before heading to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. Both games will be televised on CBS.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Heinz Field on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a 1 p.m. showdown on FOX.

It's back under the lights for a primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on NBC's Sunday Night Football, on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8:20 p.m. It's the first of two Sunday night games for the black and gold. The Steelers are 29-26 on Sunday Night Football, splitting their two appearances in 2021.

The Steelers stay on the road in Week 8, but don't have far to go when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

The bye week comes right around the halfway point for the Steelers in Week 9,and coming off the bye the Steelers will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Heinz Field. It will be a 1 p.m. kickoff on FOX.

Four of the final eight games will be against AFC North opponents, including a Sunday night matchup against the Bengals at Heinz Field on Nov. 20, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

The back-to-back home games will be followed by back-to-back road games, with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 28. Kickoff for the primetime game is 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. The Steelers will have a quick turnaround, taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. on CBS.

In Week 14 the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will have their first of two meetings, with a date at Heinz Field on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The following week the Steelers will be on the road against the Carolina Panthers for a Week 15 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. Both games will be on CBS.

The Steelers will be home for the holidays when they host the Raiders in the Christmas Eve primetime game on NFL Network, and simulcast locally in the Pittsburgh market. It marks the 50th Anniversary of what was voted the greatest play in NFL history, the 'Immaculate Reception.' Franco Harris' shoestring catch in the memorable playoff game against the Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 23, 1972, secured the team's first-ever postseason win and put the Steelers on a path to future glory.