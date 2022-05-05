Steelers 2022 schedule to be released on Thursday

If you haven't already done so, make sure to set your reminders for this Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. when the Steelers 2022 schedule will officially be released. The announcement will be part of the NFL's league-wide release.

At 8 p.m., the Steelers complete schedule will be released on the Steelers digital and social platforms. In addition, the Steelers Schedule Release Show will air on Steelers.com and the team's social platforms, also beginning at 8 p.m. SNR will broadcast a live two-hour Schedule Release Special beginning at 8 p.m.

For fans in the Pittsburgh market, make sure to tune in to Pittsburgh's CW at 11 p.m. for more on the Steelers 2022 schedule.

The Steelers, along with the other AFC North teams, will face the AFC East and the NFC South, in addition to games based on finish within divisions, for the AFC North it being the AFC West at home, and the AFC South and NFC East at home.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the 17th game still on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional road game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.

On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.