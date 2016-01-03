12 things to watch for at Cleveland

Jan 03, 2016 at 12:30 AM

What to keep an eye on in regular-season game No. 16 against the Browns:

**

THE SCOREBOARD:** The Steelers need a victory over the Browns and a win by the Bills over the Jets in Buffalo to qualify for the playoffs.

RED-ZONE TAKEAWAYS: The Steelers have generated six opposition turnovers inside the 20-yard line this season (tied with the Saints) and trail the Jets by one for the NFL lead in that category.

HAPPY NEW YEAR: The Steelers have a chance to improve to 9-1 in regular-season games in January and to 5-0 on the road in such contests. They're 5-0 against the Browns in January, including 2-0 in Cleveland.

FINISHING STRONG: WR Antonio Brown has 71 catches, 929 receiving yards and seven touchdowns (six receiving, on punt return) in his last seven games.

FINISHING STRONG, II: RB Le'Veon Bell leads the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns since Week 9, and ranks second with 876 yards from scrimmage (behind Brown's 951) and third with 589 rushing yards in that span.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES: Brown trails Atlanta's Julio Jones by four catches (127-123) and 75 yards (1,722-1,647) for the NFL lead in each of those categories with one regular-season game remaining.

**

LEAGUE-LEADING TOTAL:** Brown is ahead of Miami's Jarvis Landry by 56 yards (1,882-1,826) for the NFL lead in combined yards (rushing-receiving-returns) with one game to play.

NEVER BEEN DONE: Brown can become the first player in NFL history with back-to-back seasons of 125 catches with two receptions in Cleveland. Brown already has more catches over the past three seasons (362) than any player in NFL history over a three-year span (Marvin Harrison, 354, 2000-02).

DOUBLE-DIGIT WINS: A victory in Cleveland would secure head coach Mike Tomlin's sixth 10-win season in nine campaigns with the Steelers (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014).

HOME SWEET HOME: Ben Roethlisberger, an Ohio native, can improve his all-time record as a starting QB in his home state (including playoffs) to 20-4 (and to 9-2 in Cleveland).

GETTING HIS KICKS: Since making his NFL debut in Week 5, Chris Boswell leads the NFL in field goals (27) and ranks No. 2 in points (105, behind New England's Stephen Gostkowski's 112). Boswell's next point will break a tie with Kris Brown (105 in 1999) and set a Steelers' record for a rookie/first-year kicker.

WELL-PLACED PUNTS: Jordan Berry is poised to set a Steelers' record for the most punts inside the 20-yard line in a season. Berry has landed 48.2 percent of his punts inside the 20 (27 of 56), which tops the 42.0 percent Josh Miller posted in 1998 (34 of 81).

