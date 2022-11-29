Wren signed to practice squad

Wren spent most of the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad. He was released a week ago when the team signed running back Master Teague III and receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley.

Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team. Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.