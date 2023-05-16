Wren placed on Reserve/Injured List

The Steelers have placed defensive tackle Renell Wren on the Reserve/Injured List. As a result, he will miss the entire 2023 season for the Steelers.

Wren spent most of the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad and was signed to a Reserve/Future contract on January 12, 2023.

Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason but was released by the team. Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.