Wren elevated for Sunday night's game

The Steelers elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Wren was originally signed to the practice squad in Sept., spending all but one week on there in 2022.

Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team before the start of the season.

Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns.