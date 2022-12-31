Transactions

Wren elevated for Sunday night's game

Dec 31, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad for Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Wren was originally signed to the practice squad in Sept., spending all but one week on there in 2022.

Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team before the start of the season.

Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

