With the 20th pick in the NFL Draft

Steelers Draft Coverage: Follow all of the Steelers digital and social channels for full Steelers Draft coverage.

Some of the highlights include the following:

"The Draft Countdown Show" will stream live on Thursday night beginning at 7 on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. Hosted by Missi Matthews, the show will feature appearances by Seth Meyers, Dave Dameshek, Pat Freiermuth, Kevin Colbert and more. Steelers Nation can also get involved with a chance to have their draft social posts featured in the show.

• All press conferences held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex throughout the draft will be streamed live and archived on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. In addition, Missi Matthews and "SNR Drive" co-host Matt Williamson will offer live analysis of each of the Steelers Day 1 & Day 2 selections.

• Other video content highlights include exclusive 1-on-1's with Steelers draft selections and behind-the-scenes content captured from within the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

• Steelers fans can follow all of the excitement of the draft on the team's social media channels, which includes @steelers, @steelershistory, @steelerslive, @acereros and @SteelersUnite. Follow along using #SteelersDraft and share your watch party locations and fun draft traditions with @SteelersUnite – and have a chance to have your photo shared with the rest of Steelers Nation.

Para todos los miembros de nuestra Steelers Nation en habla hispana, pueden seguir nuestras redes sociales en español @Acereros en Instagram y Twitter para toda la cobertura del NFL Draft 2022. Incluirá artículos, reportajes en video, podcasts y más contenido exclusivo en su idioma. ¡Puede esperar algunas sorpresas!

• Each Steelers draft selection will be covered with editorial, including bios, reaction, facts and stats, as well as a daily recap of the action.

• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) will feature over 25 hours of live audio programming throughout the entire draft, with live press conferences, special guest interviews and analysis. Audio coverage begins with a Draft Preview Show on Wednesday, April 27 and concludes with a Draft Wrap-Up show on Monday, May 2. CLICK HERE for a full schedule for SNR's draft coverage.