With the 20th pick in the NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, kicks off on Thursday, April 28 with Round 1 starting at 8 p.m. It continues Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and concludes on Saturday, April 30 at 12 noon. The 2022 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
With a fourth-round compensatory pick, the Steelers now have a total of seven picks in the draft.
The following is a full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks.
2022 Steelers NFL Draft Picks:
First Round – 20th pick overall
Second Round –20th pick in round (52nd pick overall)
Third Round – 20th pick in round (84th pick overall)
Fourth Round – 33rd pick in round (138th overall - Compensatory pick)
(Original pick traded to Miami Dolphins during 2021 NFL Draft)
Fifth Round – No pick (traded to New York Jets in Avery Williamson trade)
Sixth Round –30th pick in round (208th pick overall - from Kansas City Chiefs via Melvin Ingram trade – conditional)
(Original pick traded to Jacksonville Jaguars in Joe Schobert trade)
Seventh Round – 4th pick in round (225th pick overall – from New York Jets via Avery Williamson trade)
20th pick in round (241st pick overall)
On the clock: The first round of the NFL Draft is always the longest, because it is the round where teams have the most time to make their selection. After round one, teams progressively have less time to make their selection.
Below is a breakdown of how much time is allotted per selection in each round.
Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
Rounds 3 through 6: Five minutes per selection.
Round 7: Four minutes per selection.
See you there: There will be 21 top prospects on hand in Las Vegas for the draft, something that is a highlight for the players and fans alike.
The prospects who will be attending the 2022 NFL Draft include the following:
1) Matt Corral QB Mississippi
2) Charles Cross OL Mississippi State
3) Jordan Davis DL Georgia
4) Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
5) Ikem Ekwonu OL North Carolina State
6) Sauce Gardner CB Cincinnati
7) Kyler Gordon CB Washington
8) Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
9) Aidan Hutchinson DE Michigan
10) Zion Johnson OL Boston College
11) Jermaine Johnson DE Florida State
12) George Karlaftis DE Purdue
13) Devin Lloyd LB Utah
14) Drake London WR Southern California
15) Evan Neal OL Alabama
16) Chris Olave WR Ohio State
17) Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon
18) Jameson Williams WR Alabama
19) Malik Willis QB Liberty
20) Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
Fun for Fans: The Steelers will host their annual Draft Party at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from Noon to 5 p.m.
The Draft Party will be highlighted by Q&A's with current and former Steelers, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Mel Blount and Alan Faneca. There will also be autographed Steelers prizes, performances by the Pittsburgh Steeline Drumline, and more. Additional details can be found here.
Fans should enter through FedEx Center Gate at Heinz Field. Admission is $15 for adults & $5 for youth ages 12 & under. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster, including on the day of the event.
Steelers Draft Coverage: Follow all of the Steelers digital and social channels for full Steelers Draft coverage.
Some of the highlights include the following:
"The Draft Countdown Show" will stream live on Thursday night beginning at 7 on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. Hosted by Missi Matthews, the show will feature appearances by Seth Meyers, Dave Dameshek, Pat Freiermuth, Kevin Colbert and more. Steelers Nation can also get involved with a chance to have their draft social posts featured in the show.
• All press conferences held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex throughout the draft will be streamed live and archived on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. In addition, Missi Matthews and "SNR Drive" co-host Matt Williamson will offer live analysis of each of the Steelers Day 1 & Day 2 selections.
• Other video content highlights include exclusive 1-on-1's with Steelers draft selections and behind-the-scenes content captured from within the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
• Steelers fans can follow all of the excitement of the draft on the team's social media channels, which includes @steelers, @steelershistory, @steelerslive, @acereros and @SteelersUnite. Follow along using #SteelersDraft and share your watch party locations and fun draft traditions with @SteelersUnite – and have a chance to have your photo shared with the rest of Steelers Nation.
Para todos los miembros de nuestra Steelers Nation en habla hispana, pueden seguir nuestras redes sociales en español @Acereros en Instagram y Twitter para toda la cobertura del NFL Draft 2022. Incluirá artículos, reportajes en video, podcasts y más contenido exclusivo en su idioma. ¡Puede esperar algunas sorpresas!
• Each Steelers draft selection will be covered with editorial, including bios, reaction, facts and stats, as well as a daily recap of the action.
• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) will feature over 25 hours of live audio programming throughout the entire draft, with live press conferences, special guest interviews and analysis. Audio coverage begins with a Draft Preview Show on Wednesday, April 27 and concludes with a Draft Wrap-Up show on Monday, May 2. CLICK HERE for a full schedule for SNR's draft coverage.
